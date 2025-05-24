National Assembly adopts motion denouncing Venezuela’s election plan

The National Assembly yesterday adopted Resolution No. 83 of 2025, titled “Support to the Government and People of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Defence of its Internationally Recognized Territory,” declaring its unwavering commitment to Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Venezuela’s escalating claims to the Essequibo region.

The motion, tabled by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, reiterated Guyana’s firm recognition of the 1899 Arbitral Award and the 1966 Geneva Agreement, affirming these as foundational legal instruments that definitively establish the country’s borders. It condemned the actions of the Venezuelan government as clear violations of international law and as deliberate attempts to subvert the binding order issued by the Inter-national Court of Justice on May 1, 2025. That order called on Venezuela to refrain from any steps that could aggravate or extend the ongoing territorial controversy.

Todd, addressing the National Assembly, emphasised that the motion was more than a routine diplomatic statement. “This matter is beyond geography, orthography, or cartography,” he said. “It is a matter of principle, of law, of history, and of our national identity as Guya-nese.” He warned that Venezuela’s ongoing efforts to pressure Guyana into abandoning the Inter-national Court of Justice (ICJ) process and returning to bilateral negotiations were nothing short of coercive tactics aimed at undermining international law. “It is important for Venezuela to understand that Guyana will not be bullied, threatened, or intimidated to surrender any portion of our patrimony,” he asserted. “We remain committed to international law and to the peaceful resolution of this matter through the ICJ.”