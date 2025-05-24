Onderneeming gets $1.18b water treatment plant

President Irfaan Ali yesterday commissioned the state-of-the-art Onderneeming water treatment plant – a transformative $1.18 billion project that is poised to elevate water security for over 18,000 residents across 25 communities on the Essequibo Coast.

“We are building a country where geography no longer defines development,” President Ali declared during the ceremony.

The President’s message went beyond the technical data. He framed water access as a marker of national dignity and equality. “An investment in water is an investment in the dignity of the people,” he emphasized. “We are not just giving you water with pressure – we are delivering water that is clean, safe, and meets global standards.”

This latest development comes as part of a broader push to universalise access to potable water across Guyana. According to Ali, over $2.5 billion has already been spent to enhance water delivery, with the Onderneeming project backed by an additional $125 million for two new wells.

The President also announced that additional wells will be drilled in 2025 in underserved communities such as Maria’s Delight, part of a sustained effort to improve water quality in pockets where services still lag.

Built by Toshiba Water Solutions Inc, the Onderneeming facility boasts the capacity to treat 10 million litres of water per day and is supported by 35 kilometres of new transmission mains. More than just a public utility upgrade, the project represents a community-centred investment in public health.

Among the villages benefitting are Supenaam, Aurora, Adventure, Pomona, Johanna Cecilia, and Land of Plenty — communities that have long awaited such infrastructure.

Guyana Water Inc CEO, Shaik Baksh, called the facility a “symbol of people’s power,” praising the project as a direct response to community needs. “This was a vision born from grassroots demand… And today, it’s reality thanks to bold leadership and deliberate investment.”

Baksh noted the facility is engineered to operate during power outages – a crucial resilience feature in a region vulnerable to grid interruptions. He revealed that the water sector has received an unprecedented $65 billion in national investment under the current administration, pushing Region Two to 87 per cent treated water coverage.

Meanwhile, GWI Board Chair, Ramesh Dookhoo, described the commissioning as a “monumental milestone,” highlighting the project as an example of sound governance and strategic planning. “This is what it means when we say water is a right — not a privilege,” he said.

Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva commended the initiative, affirming that another treatment facility will soon break ground in Maria’s Delight. Residents have since expressed gratitude for the long-awaited upgrade, noting the marked difference in water quality and accessibility.

And Toshiba’s Caribbean Region President, Raj Kushwaha, thanked the Government of Guyana for entrusting his company with the project, saying it was an “honour to deliver something so impactful.”