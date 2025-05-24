Sophia vendor gets three years for armed robbery

Elson Figueira, a 24-year-old vendor of Lot 1070 Cummings Park, Sophia, was yesterday jailed for three years after he pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

The police said in a release that on Thursday, May 22nd 2025, Figueira was arrested by a rank from the Turkeyen Police Station and charged yesterday with armed robbery.

Figueira pleaded guilty to committing the armed robbery on Henryanna Sumner, a 22-year-old Nurse Assistant, on May 18th 2025, at ‘A’ Field South Sophia, Georgetown.

He appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to three years in prison.