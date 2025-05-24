Every Man, Woman and Child in Guyana Must Become Oil-Minded – Column 159

Today’s column concludes an analysis why I think the Bill does not deserve to be made law. As stated in column 158, it fails almost every measure when stacked against international best practice. This column addresses Shipping, Funding, Preparedness, and the 2016 Agreement, followed by my conclusion that this Bill is a legislative failure.

Despite thirty mentions of the word vessel(s) in the Bill, none of the Government speakers who extolled its world-class virtues acknowledged Guyana’s Ships Act and our decades-long membership of the International Maritime Organisation. This raises serious doubts about the thoroughness with which the Bill was prepared and between the Bill’s vessel provisions and existing maritime law. That is a recipe for jurisdictional chaos and operational confusion. More importantly, as an IMO member we have binding obligations under the MARPOL and Civil Liability Conventions for oil pollution. Going beyond the drafting is whether Guyana has been non-compliant with its international obligations over decades and whether the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Legal Affairs or Natural Resources were aware of this international compliance framework.