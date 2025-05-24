Under cross-examination, Jabour says saw no evidence of elections conspiracy

The elections fraud trial continued yesterday with witness for the prosecution, Kian Jabour acknowledging that he had not seen any evidence of conspiracy.

The accused before the court over the March, 2020 elections are facing conspiracy charges.

Jabour, an executive member of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), had previously testified that he had forced his way into the area where the GECOM chair Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh was on March 5 2020 at the Command Centre at the Ashmins building. He had said he was concerned about the integrity of the electoral process.

Jabour was questioned by defence attorneys Dexter Todd and Ronald Daniels on several aspects of his past testimony on the stand and what he had told attorney Nigel Hughes while under cross-examination.