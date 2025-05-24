Upper Mazaruni District Council says more transparency, inclusion needed at toshaos conference

The Upper Mazaruni District Council (UMDC) while stating its appreciation to the National Toshaos Council and the Government of Guyana for convening the 2025 NTC Conference, has expressed several concerns it felt prevented Indigenous leaders from full and proper participation.

In a release yesterday, the UMDC stated that it was cognisant of the importance of such a national gathering and assured of its commitment to ensuring these conferences continue to reflect the priorities, voices, and leadership of Indigenous communities across Guyana.

However, at the conclusion of the conference, the Council raised the following concerns over several issues it felt hindered full and fair participation of Indigenous leaders.

A) Circulation of agenda: As was the case last year, this year the conference agenda was shared just hours before the start of the conference, which limited participants’ ability to prepare or contribute meaningfully.