Beauty queens, soca artistes had Trinidad Priority Bus Route  access

(Trinidad Express) On the list of 625 Priority Bus Route (PBR) ‘letter passes’ to be recalled are the names of beauty queens, sportsmen, soca artistes and former cabinet members.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Thursday that the PBR passes had been given out ‘like gifts without substance’ and will be recalled by the start of July.

The passes are expected to be recalled through the issuance of public notices, and those found still using them will be ticketed.

These passes do not include those for police officers, fire officers, judges, Members of Parliament, members of the Judiciary and other officials, Persad-Bissessar said.

During Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Office of the Attorney General, Persad-Bissessar said she would share the list with members of the media.

In perusing the ‘Letter Permit Listing 2025’, the Express saw the names of economists, beauty queens, a clothing designer, communication specialist, comedian and manager of a steelband.

Also on the list were companies, including a conglomerate, beauty retail chain, contractors in the construction industry and supermarkets. Several ministries were also named, with units under the Ministry of Works and Transport being issued the bulk of the permits-at least 52.

Persad-Bissessar said that these ‘letter passes’ for private motor vehicles were issued at the direction of the former works and transport minister, Rohan Sinanan.

She said they are usually for less than a year, and the 625 in circulation significantly exceeded the intended amount.

Persad-Bissessar said, ‘Many of these have been issued without proper documented information. In some cases, we don’t even have the names, we don’t even have the licence plate numbers, we don’t have positions or titles, we don’t have affiliated agencies.’

She added, ‘A simple thing like a Bus Route pass was being used like you giving out Kiss cake or…cookies. Hops bread, bake, whatever. Wasn’t roti they were giving out, boy, this thing like gifts without substance.’

She also pointed out where each member of a particular family was issued a pass.

There were three passes on the list which were returned.

Persad-Bissessar said that people can reapply, but there will be stricter controls. She also said that they seek to help people in need, and those requiring medical treatments can also apply. Zakour declines PBR pass

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Eli Zakour said yesterday that the passes cost $1.2 million a year.

Speaking with reporters following the ceremonial opening of Parliament, Zakour said that many names on the list were questionable and added that he had instructed the permanent secretary in his ministry not to issue him a personal Bus Route pass at this time.

Zakour, who travels from the west of the island, said: ‘Traffic management falls under my purview. How can I address the traffic congestion if I am avoiding it, and I think that was the issue why traffic did not ease up in the last nine and a half years because the persons responsible were avoiding traffic,’ he said.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport’s website, those eligible for a PBR pass include:

• Public service vehicles of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) and Government agencies

• Police Service vehicles marked as such

• Fire Service vehicles and ambulances

• Vehicles authorised by the Licensing Authority under Regulation 38, Rule 12(4), of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations, to use sirens and flashing roof lights to pre-empt the right of way of other vehicles based on the existence of an emergency situation

• Vehicles used for the repair or maintenance of the PBR or any service supplied by a public utility along that route

• Private vehicles displaying permanent, temporary, special, or letter permits

• Commercial vehicles displaying the following: PBR permit, maxi-taxi.

The application process includes visiting the Ministry of Works and Transport, completing an application form, providing the necessary documents, signing the necessary form and paying the fees and then signing the renewal register.

Attempts to get a comment from Sinanan yesterday proved futile as calls and WhatsApp messages to his cellphone went unanswered.