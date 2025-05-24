UNC surprises with Jagdeo Singh as Trinidad House Speaker

(Trinidad Guardian) Several new faces will grace the Parliament Chamber in the 13th session, including a Speaker of the House with no parliamentary experience.

During yesterday’s Ceremonial Opening of the Parliament, the Lower House voted, through a motion brought by Couva South MP Barry Padarath and seconded by Fyzabad MP Dave Tancoo, for attorney Jagdeo Singh to be Speaker of the House. The Opposition People’s National Movement (PNM) did not put forward any other proposals.

Singh promised to uphold the dignity of Parliament and serve the country with integrity as he addressed the House.

Calling Parliament “one of the cornerstones of this much venerated and respected democracy,” Singh positioned the chamber as central to Trinidad and Tobago’s identity, which he said is “much admired throughout the world for our healthy democracy.”

Singh urged members of the House to rise to the occasion, declaring, “Together, we can reassure the beloved people of Trinidad and Tobago that the people’s business will be well attended to and in a manner which is befitting of the dignity and respect which this membership of this House demands.”

Even as he was announced as Speaker, however, social media was abuzz with a resurfaced article on Singh’s legal troubles in the past.

In 1999, Jagdeo Singh, who was 33 at the time, was slapped with two corruption charges stemming from a complaint made by Sherry-Ann Basdeo, the common-law wife of his client, Rudolph John.

Basdeo claimed Singh told her the money was needed to secure bail for her common-law husband, who had been charged with drug trafficking. Singh denied the allegation and said the payment was simply his legal fee.

Police staged a sting operation in Curepe, where Singh was arrested collecting the cash. In 2001, a jury convicted him and he was sentenced to seven years in prison.

In 2005, the UK Privy Council quashed the conviction. Lord Bingham ruled that the trial judge failed to tell jurors to weigh Singh’s good character, describing him as a man with “no recorded blemish on his professional reputation.” The court also found the undercover officer’s evidence actually supported Singh, not the prosecution. No retrial was ordered.

Meanwhile, in the upper house yesterday, Wade Mark, a senator with decades of experience, was announced as the president of the Senate.

Mark was previously the speaker of the house during Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s first stint as prime minister from 2010-2015, before returning to the Senate as an opposition senator for two terms. Mark often squared off with Christine Kangaloo when she was president of the Senate. Now, as Senate President, Mark will act as president of T&T when Kangaloo is out of the country, which Guardian Media understands could occur in a few weeks’ time.

“We must never forget that a strong Parliament means we are going to have a very rich democracy,” Mark said during his opening remarks to the Senate.

“I would like, therefore, to urge all members, experienced and new alike, to keep close the oath, various oaths, that you all have taken today. You have chosen to dedicate your lives to something bigger than yourselves and put your country first. For that, I commend you,” Mark said.

Deputy Speaker, Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali, and, Senate Vice President Kenya Charles are also newcomers to Parliament.

Speaking outside the Parliament, Persad-Bissessar gave an explanation for choosing Charles.

“Kenya is a very strong person I think she will do a great job up there. She has also been the chair of the women’s arm of my party and she’s been with us for a long time so I know her well and she will do a great job in the Senate,” Persad-Bissessar said.

4 lawyers among 9 Independents

Economist, senior lecturer at The UWI and a familiar public commentator, Dr Marlene Attzs joined the Senate as an Independent yesterday.

Among the nine Independent senators are four attorneys: Anthony Vieira, SC, (who returns from the last session); Michael de la Bastide, SC; Candice Jones-Simmons, and Tobago-born Alicia Lalite-Ettienne, who becomes the first visually impaired person to serve in the chamber.

Francis Lewis is the second economist, while engineer Deoroop Teemal returns with over four decades’ experience in infrastructure and water management. Ophthalmologist Dr Desirée Murray is a senior lecturer and global advocate for preventing blindness.

Courtney McNish, a seasoned human resource and industrial relations expert, previously served as a member of the Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC), which resigned en masse in 2021 amid controversy over the handling of Gary Griffith’s appointment and suspension as acting Commissioner of Police.

PNM’s picks 2 fresh faces

Meanwhile, the veil was also lifted on the PNM’s Senate choices.

Faris Al-Rawi and Foster Cummings were selected despite losing their seats in the April 28 General Election. They joined Dr Amery Browne, who returns to the Senate with short-lived Finance Minister Vishnu Dhanpaul. New names in the Opposition Senate bench are attorney Janelle John-Bates and Melanie Roberts-Radgman, of Tobago.