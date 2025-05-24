Every road a gauntlet

If you are a driver in Guyana today, every journey feels like a gauntlet. Our roads, meant to be arteries of movement and progress, have instead become perilous battlefields—chaotic, congested, and cruel to the ordinary citizen.

Whether you are on the East Coast corridor, East Bank, Linden-Soesdyke Highway and let’s not talk about attempting to cross the Demerara Habour Bridge from any end. The battlegrounds are dangerous and unfortunately there are hardly any winners, well except those who are professional ‘borers’. You know the ones who sneak up on either side of you and then force their way, yes force, in front of you, causing you to mash brakes abruptly and increasing your heart rate at the same time.

Guyanese are forced to leave their homes very early in the mornings in an attempt to ‘beat’ the traffic and delay their departures for the same reason. Valuable time is wasted but should they do otherwise they may end up at their places of employment with a nasty headache or their blood pressure highly elevated.

And let’s not talk about the increased expenses caused by the many bumper accidents and scrapes and dents caused by the professional ‘borers’. These coupled with the damage caused by the roads (well some of them are concrete strips really) to one’s vehicles makes just thinking of a road trip being a major assignment and headache. Gone are the days when a person living on the East Coast or East Bank could say let me zip to town and back. Nope. It will take you hours, not to complete your errand, but hours in the traffic.

And we are not even going to address driving in the city. To get to the city is a task and driving in the city is another task. And these tasks, as was previously mentioned, are on a battleground where the fittest survive and the weak (you know those who obey the laws of the country, be careful and courteous) are left in a state of disarray.

One just has to peruse social media, especially Facebook, and read the daily lamentations of citizens as they traverse the battlefields.

Those on the East Coast were envied for quite some time as they not only had the four-lane highway but the two-lane railway embankment, which meant they had options. Not so today.

Let us be clear: development is welcome. Infrastructure improvement is essential. But progress must not be synonymous with pain. The Railway Embankment Road Expansion Project, while critical, has rendered large sections of the embankment impassable. Drivers are forced onto the main highway—already overburdened—or through poorly designed diversions, many riddled with potholes and prone to flooding, especially with the rains now upon us. Small vehicles risk being swallowed by crater-sized holes; others, simply stuck. Still, citizens take these routes—not because they want to, but because the alternative is hours lost in stalled traffic.

This is no way to live. Development must not come at the cost of safety and sanity.

On the East Bank, the relief of the Heroes’ Highway fades quickly as one heads further south—into deteriorating stretches marked by the infamous Craig Turn, a danger zone that has seen its fair share of tragedy. The road to the airport, once a symbol of ease and anticipation, is now another stretch to endure with anxiety, especially if you’re cutting it close with time.

The Linden-Soesdyke Highway is under rehabilitation, but long stretches have become more hazardous than helpful. Accidents have increased. Just recently, two lives were lost. The West Demerara corridor fares no better. The new roundabout near the Harbour Bridge has, if anything, compounded confusion and congestion. What should bring order is instead delivering chaos.

And while ordinary citizens suffer through this daily crucible, a new privileged class emerges—vehicles blaring unauthorized sirens, cutting through the gridlock as if Guyana’s traffic laws do not apply. From parliamentarians to other officials, many now travel like emergency responders. The law is clear: only the President, ambulances, and security services are afforded this dispensation. Yet impunity reigns, and ordinary drivers are forced to mount parapets or scrape medians to make way.

Then there are the massive trucks—barrelling down narrow streets, terrorizing drivers, tearing up newly built roads, and spreading dust and noise across residential communities. What is the price of development? Surely it is not the erosion of public wellbeing. Residents are fed up, and rightfully so.

And as if this weren’t enough, there are the utility works—GPL and GWI digging up corners (even road centres), road repairs blocking off arteries, and nary a warning or diversion plan in place. Traffic officers are few and, when present, often overwhelmed or ineffective. Citizens who follow the rules are left in a frazzled state, while the lawless carry on without consequence.

This is not sustainable.

Yes, development is vital. But all cannot be done at once. And it cannot be done without foresight, planning, and a deep understanding of the lived experiences of ordinary Guyanese. The government must move beyond ribbon-cutting ceremonies and begin implementing comprehensive, long-term traffic and road management strategies that include staggered roadwork schedules to minimize nationwide disruption, enforced traffic laws, especially for trucks and unauthorized siren users.

In addition, we require a robust public communication strategy for road users, investment in public transport infrastructure to reduce vehicle congestion, and learning from best practices in cities that have successfully balanced development with livability.

Guyana deserves roads that carry us forward—not ones that break us down.