Dark clouds on our 59th Independence horizon

Dear Editor,

As Guyanese celebrate 59 years as an independent country, there are some dark forces that are seeking to disrupt our economic and social gains. And these gains have been substantial. We moved over the decades from a poor and underdeveloped country to one of the fastest growing economy in the world. The international profile of the country has never been higher. We are no longer a highly indebted low income country when the country ranked among the poorest in the western hemisphere, almost on par with Haiti.

Much of this economic turnaround resulted from the restoration of democratic rule on October 5, 1992. This was further enhanced by petroleum extraction in 2015 and subsequent oil lifts which gave the economy a significant boost to a point where Guyana now boasts one of the fastest growing economy in the western hemisphere. Conconcomitant with these developments are massive physical and infrastructural developments and a rise in income levels for Guyanese workers, especially those on the public service payroll and in the construction sector where the demand for skilled labour is clearly ahead of available supply.

In the midst of these developments emerged renewed attempts by the Maduro regime to subvert the country’s development by laying claims to two-thirds of the country’s sovereign territory including the mineral rich Essequibo region and its carbon rich maritime boundaries. And in violation of the rule of international law, Venezuela is seeking to hold ‘elections’ in the Essequibo region, purportedly to elect a governor and provisional deputies. The ‘elections’ are slated for May 25, the eve of Guyana’s independence anniversary. The entire process is mired in chaos and uncertainty, given the fact that the area is inside of Guyana’s sovereign territory and as such has no legal nor constitutional validity.

Be that as it may, the situation is being monitored closely by the Guyana Government and the international community which has expressed full solidarity with Guyana in the face of the illegal and provocative actions taken by the Maduro regime. Guyana’s President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has assured Guyanese that there is no need to worry as the country’s security is assured through a full menu of measures including legal, diplomatic and military. The entire nation is solidly behind Guyana in defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, developments in the country are moving apace with breathtaking speed. The country is now on the cusp of unprecedented transformation and modernization. Foreign direct investments, both in the oil and the non-oil sectors, have reached record levels. I take this opportunity to wish all Guyanese a happy 59th independence anniversary and continuing economic and social progress. The road to independence was not smooth but we emerged triumphant and are now firmly positioned along the path of a harmonious and prosperous society. Our best days, I believe, are ahead of us but we have to continue to be vigilant and determined especially in the face of renewed attempts by Venezuela to undermine our sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Sincerely,

Hydar Ally