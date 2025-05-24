National Toshaos’ Conference spiralled from a platform intended to promote inclusivity to that of partisan political campaign tactics

Dear Editor,

I would like to address the recent theatrics and buffoonery displayed during Day One of the National Toshaos Council Conference (NTCC) on Monday, May 19, 2025. As an attendee at the start of the caucus, which is meant to address critical issues affecting our Indigenous Peoples, I found certain segments of this event disappointing.

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali made pledges to our first peoples regarding socio-economic development and security. For instance, he announced the provision of approximately 250 firearms intended to ensure protection amid the ongoing border controversy.

One must question our head of state’s conduct because, at the NTCC, childishness and hint-throwing took precedence over existential issues that affect our Indigenous Peoples, such as the unresolved land demarcation issues in communities like Jawalla, Chinese Landing, and Eteringbang.

Since he (President Ali) is Guyana’s highest officeholder, he needs to learn to lead by example because he has cultivated a negative depiction in the midst of the country’s young indigenous leaders.

Furthermore, the National Toshaos Council Conference gives Indigenous leaders the platform to verbalise their opinions and draw attention to current issues rather than serving as a stage for political leaders’ campaign tactics.

Our Indigenous leaders should be informed about issues the state plans to address so they won’t be brought up again at future conferences, rather than being inundated with praise for the great things the state has accomplished.

Media representatives and Amerindian People’s Association (APA) representatives have reportedly been denied access to the National Toshaos Council Conference proceedings because they were purportedly not accredited.

One has to doubt the validity of this justification, as it begs the question of whether the annual caucus organisers do not want APA and media representatives to hear the numerous concerns or grievances emanating from Toshaos. Instead of being viewed as a government-run forum, the NTCC should be viewed as a conference that promotes inclusivity.

Therefore, our Indigenous Peoples do not want to be reminded of the past errors committed by the APNU+AFC government. Any right-thinking Guyanese would be biased and deluded to believe that the current regime is perfect and sanctimonious, given its constant rehashing and references to mistakes made by the David Granger-led regime.

Our Indigenous Peoples need to know what the current government plans to do to improve the sustainability of their lives and the lives of all Guyanese, that is where the attention should be. Our political leaders, including President Irfaan Ali, must be reminded that the National Toshaos Council Conference should serve as a platform for meaningful engagement, not personal attacks.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)