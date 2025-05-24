Speaker of the House disallowed questions on funding source for Adriana Younge’s Canada based investigator

Dear Editor,

I am compelled to bring a matter of grave concern to the people of Guyana. Saturday, May 24, 2025, will mark exactly one month since the body of Princess Adriana Young was discovered floating, yet not bloated, in the pool of the Double Day Hotel, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. We are all familiar with the scenes that unfolded prior to her discovery, immediately after, and even now. The family continues to mourn and demand justice, calling for those responsible for this horrific crime to be brought before the law.

Despite public concern and pushbacks regarding the appointment of Mr. Leonard McCoshen as the sole investigator, the Government proceeded with its agenda.

As a Member of Parliament, I am fully aware that Budget 2025 made no provision for this investigation, and I am compelled to ask, where did the money come from? In preparation for the 103rd Sitting of the National Assembly held on Friday, May 16, 2025, I drafted several questions under Standing Order 18, which allows for “oral questions without notice.” Editor, I am sharing the attached questions that I submitted, seeking answers from Minister Robeson Benn concerning the appointment and funding of Mr. Leonard McCoshen, a Canadian national.

Unfortunately, the Speaker disallowed my questions, stating they did not meet the requirements of Standing Order 18. He advised that they be submitted through the standard procedure to appear on the Order Paper. I deliberately chose the oral route, knowing full well that the National Assembly meets only sporadically. If I had submitted the questions via the regular process, they would likely never make it onto the Order Paper, as the Government seems disinclined to convene regular sittings ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

If I were in the Speaker’s position, and truly in pursuit of the truth, I would have allowed the questions. It is troubling that a foreigner is conducting business funded by taxpayers, yet the people of Guyana remain in the dark about the associated expenditures for this unbudgeted initiative. Editor, this is yet another glaring example of the Government’s lack of commitment to accountability and transparency.

I sincerely hope the Government will respond to the questions I raised, questions that were unfortunately disallowed by Speaker Manzoor Nadir. What is there to conceal, Mr. Nadir?

Sincerely,

Annette Ferguson, MP