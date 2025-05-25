Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday

Introduction

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek will be featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s painting THE JORDANITE PREACHER is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

THE JORDANITE PREACHER. 1975, OILS, h. 36 X 30 ins.

Agricola was the headquarters of the Jordanite Church. The Jordanites were an evangelical group who preached at street corners on weekends. There was a table with a bible and a Tilley lamp which shed a bright light. It worked on vaporised kerosene. The preacher and the rest of the group male and female, were all dressed in white. He stood and delivered his sermons in a loud voice making several references to the Bible accompanied by responses from the members. Songs were sung. The one I remember is JORDAN RIVER …”Jordan river it chilly and cold / It chill your body but not your soul.” Despite not being taken seriously, they were quite committed in their mission to save souls. The movement was actually started by a Barbadian who converted Jordan. He then became the leader of the sect. They were vegetarians who kept much to themselves in their community at Agricola. There is a first painting with him and his group, but it is not as well done as the one with the Preacher by himself. Wild eddo leaves are a reference to Agricola in the countryside. The wide black shaped outline is a feature of early figurative paintings.

POEM

LAND OF QUESTIONS. (1998).

Oh Strange anniversary!

Oh convoluted passage!

Expectation becomes an old shoe

prepared to renew itself.

Questions fall from the sky,

like symbols demanding time

to reveal themselves – if ever so –

in a place where answers

in dance-turn become questions.

But we must wait – always wait

in another place where

swift questions give eager birth

to even more questions.