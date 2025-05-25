AFC slams gov’t’s failure to consult opposition on Venezuela motion

The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Friday expressed disappointment in the current government’s handling of the border controversy with Venezuela as well as its failure to consult with the Opposition or even respond to recommendations put forward over the past several years.

In a release, it reiterated its support for Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but said that it and A Partnership of National Unity (APNU) felt compelled to withhold support in Parliament on Friday for a motion brought by the government because they thought it lacked clear and decisive action on how Guyana will counter the threats posed by Venezuela. This in addition to the observation that the government’s motion failed to condemn outright, the elections proposed by Venezuela to be held on May 25 – the eve of Guyana’s independence.

Further, the AFC expressed disappointment that several recommendations on this issue presented to the government over the last three years have fallen on deaf ears.