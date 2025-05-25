AG’s Chambers rejects criticism of oil spill prevention bill

-says critics guilty of ‘gross misinformation and misrepresentation’

The Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers and the Ministry of Natural Resources (MoNR) have expressed concern at what they have described as the “gross misinformation and misrepresentation” being peddled in the public domain by the self-proclaimed ‘experts’ concerning the Oil Pollution Prevention, Preparedness, Response and Responsibility Bill 2025.

As such, the AG Chambers and MoNR in a release yesterday, sought to address this “misinformation”.

Attorneys Melinda Janki and Christopher Ram have called on President Irfaan Ali not to assent to the bill and the former Head of the Environmental Protection Agency, Dr Vincent Adams has also pilloried it. Ram and Adams in particular have seen the bill as an attempt to demolish the landmark ruling of Justice Sandil Kissoon that there be a parent company guarantee.