Caribbean media summit grappled with profession at crossroads, artificial intelligence

From left are President of the Media Institute of the Caribbean, Kiran Maharaj; UG Vice Chancellor, Paloma Mohamed Martin; President of the Caribbean Broadcast Union, Anthony Greene; regional journalist, Wesley Gibbings; Guyana Press Association President, Nazima Raghubir and General Secretary of the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, Soyini Grey.
The Caribbean Media Summit 2025 opened on Friday at the University of Guyana with concerns that the profession was at the crossroads and that artificial intelligence could be a great tool but also posed jeopardies.

Organized by the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) in partnership with the Guyana Press Association (GPA) and UG, the two-day event was held under the theme: “Evolving Media Business Models in Turbulent Times – AI, Journalism and the Future.”

The summit, held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre and virtually,  welcomed not only journalists but also academics, students, policymakers, and other stakeholders.

