Caribbean media summit grappled with profession at crossroads, artificial intelligence

The Caribbean Media Summit 2025 opened on Friday at the University of Guyana with concerns that the profession was at the crossroads and that artificial intelligence could be a great tool but also posed jeopardies.

Organized by the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC) in partnership with the Guyana Press Association (GPA) and UG, the two-day event was held under the theme: “Evolving Media Business Models in Turbulent Times – AI, Journalism and the Future.”

The summit, held at the George Walcott Lecture Theatre and virtually, welcomed not only journalists but also academics, students, policymakers, and other stakeholders.