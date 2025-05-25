DIDCO’s Friendship waterfront property was sold to ‘Bramma’

-court records

The DIDCO Trading Company 12-acre waterfront property at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, that a court here recently ruled was undersold in 2021 by its Receiver, was sold to controversial businessman Bramanand ‘Bramma’ Nandalall Rambrichie’s Demerara Boating Inc company.

In March of 2021, Demerara Boating Inc entered into an agreement with Mohamed Haniff Bacchus of Lot 12 Henbury Avenue, Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara, appointing him as a Director of the company and currently Rambrichie and Bacchus manage that company, according to court records seen by Stabroek News. Rambrichie, better known as Nandalall, has had a long history of engagement with law enforcement here.

Regarding the Friendship prime property, its then Manager or Receiver was Harry Noel Narine, and to date, according to DIDCO Trading owner, Deonarine Singh, there has been no attempt by Narine to pay on the judgment by the courts.