Education Ministry launches national radio distribution

The Ministry of Education’s Distance Education Unit initiative, the EdYou FM National Radio Distribution Campaign, was officially launched on Friday by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, at the National Toshaos Council Conference in Georgetown.

According a release from the Ministry, this initiative aims to ensure that every classroom in the hinterland is equipped with a radio set capable of receiving curriculum-aligned educational content.

The release explained that EdYou FM is the official radio station of the Ministry of Education’s Distance Education Unit, delivering high-quality, curriculum-aligned content to learners across Guyana. Broadcasting across all ten administrative regions, EdYou FM reaches both coastal and hinterland communities through over 20 strategically located relay sites, ensuring that even the most isolated villages benefit from continuous education.