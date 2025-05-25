Indian Parliamentary delegation due today

The Indian High Commission last night announced that an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Dr. Shashi Tharoor will be visiting Guyana from today until Tuesday to convey India’s strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

A release from the High Commission said that the Delegation will be interacting with the Guyanese leadership and key interlocutors from media, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Guyana, underlining the strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India’s collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism. The Delegation will also join the 59th Independence Day celebrations hosted by Government of Guyana in Berbice today.

The delegation arrived in New York yesterday afternoon and visited the 9-11 memorial. Tharoor later spoke about the visit to the memorial and about the objective of the visit to Guyana and other countries.