Integrity body says Top Cop, Chancellor, CJ have not submitted 2024 declarations

The Integrity Commission yesterday published the names of persons who have not complied with the deadline for the submission of declarations for the period June 1st, 2023 to June 30, 2024 and the list includes Police Commissioner, Clifton Hicken; Chancellor of the Judiciary, Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Chief Justice Roxane George.

In notices in yesterday’s state-owned Guyana Chronicle, the Integrity Commission said that the specified persons in public life are requested to submit their 2024 declaration form on or before June 24, 2025.

“Continued failure to file will now (constitute) an offence as per Section 22 of the Commission’s Act”, the Commission said. The offence stipulates in Section 22 a fine of $25,000 together with imprisonment of six months to one year. Further failure constitutes a continuing offence and the person will be fined $10,000 for each day the offence continues.

The Integrity Commission has routinely issued these statements but has never stated whether penalties were issued against defaulters.

Others listed as defaulters include Magistrates Faith McGusty, Rabindranath Singh, Rhondel Weever, Rushelle Liverpool and Annette Singh. Former magistrates and now judges, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and Peter Hugh are also on the list.

Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil Virjanand Depoo, Lauris Hukumchand of the Investment Committee of the Natural Resource Fund and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc, Horace Williams are also listed as defaulters.

Dozens of regional and municipal officials are listed including the Deputy Mayor of Georgetown, Denise Miller; the Mayor of Linden, Sharma Solomon and the Mayors of Lethem, John Macedo; Mahdia, Eslyn Gail Romascindo-Hussain and Corriverton, Trevi Leung.