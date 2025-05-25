Month later, still no clarity on Adriana Younge’s death

A month after the body of 11-year-old Adriana Younge was found in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, her family says they have yet to receive any updates from police on the investigation or set a date for her funeral.

Speaking to the Sunday Stabroek yesterday, Younge’s aunt, Amika Lewis, confirmed that there are still no funeral arrangements. She also stated that neither the Guyana Police Force (GPF) nor retired Canadian investigator Leonard McCoshen, who was assisting with the probe, has contacted the family with any updates.

The GPF has maintained that the investigation remains active. On May 8, the force disclosed that water samples and other evidence from the hotel had been sent to the United States for toxicology and DNA analysis. No timeline for the return of results has been provided.

In an earlier statement, the GPF confirmed that the National Medical Services (NMS) Laboratories in the U.S. is conducting a toxicological analysis of Younge’s blood and gastric contents, while tissue samples are undergoing histological testing at Mount Sinai Hospital. These tests are intended to detect the presence of any drugs, alcohol, poisons, or other substances that could have contributed to her death.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony previously stated that final conclusions on the case would only be issued once both toxicological and histopathological examinations are complete.

Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum also confirmed that investigators have reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel. However, the camera directly overlooking the pool was reportedly inoperable at the time of Younge’s disappearance.

April 23, 1:00 p.m. – Adriana Younge arrived at the Double Day Hotel pool with her grandmother and other relatives. She was last seen shortly after purchasing entry wristbands.

April 23, 2:00 p.m. – Her family reported her missing. Police and hotel staff searched the pool, but no trace was found.

April 24, 10:45 a.m. – Younge’s body was discovered floating in the same pool. The discovery sparked street protests and roadblocks in the Tuschen community.

A five-hour autopsy conducted on April 28 by three international pathologists—one selected by the family—concluded that Younge died from drowning and showed no signs of physical or sexual trauma. However, the family and some members of the public have expressed skepticism, pointing to the initial unsuccessful searches of the pool and demanding further investigation.

The planned funeral, originally scheduled for May 5, was postponed by the family, who said they were awaiting additional independent testing and the results of overseas forensic analysis. A second autopsy may be considered if the toxicology report raises new questions.

The GPF came under fire for a now-retracted April 23 press release that claimed Younge had been seen entering a black and red Toyota Raum. The statement was widely criticized and contributed to public distrust of the investigation.

The government later sought to reassure the public by commissioning three independent pathologists. However, the autopsy findings triggered civil unrest, including looting and arson. Dozens of individuals have since been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences in connection with the violence.