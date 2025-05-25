Private Sector Commission collected $30m for Mahdia dorm fire relief but didn’t spend it

Two years after the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory fire claimed the lives of 20 children, it has come to light that nearly $30 million in donations collected by the Private Sector Commission (PSC) were never disbursed to the families.

The 2024 report of the PSC revealed that under the Chairmanship of the immediate past Chairman the Komal Singh, the organisation accumulated $29,941,375 under the designation “Contributions for Mahdia Fire Relief.” Yet to date, none of these funds has been distributed to the victims’ families or applied to any relief efforts.

Singh, when questioned by the Sunday Stabroek, gave no explanation and instead directed queries to the newly appointed chairman, stating that “You may want to direct question to the PSC new executive remember I am no longer the chair of the PSC”.