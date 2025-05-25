Thousands gather at Anna Regina rally to reject Venezuelan aggression

-President says every inch of Essequibo belongs to Guyana

Last evening, the town of Anna Regina in Region Two was transformed into a beacon of patriotism and pride as thousands of Guyanese gathered under the stars, waving the Golden Arrowhead high in defiance of Venezuelan aggression.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali charged up the gathering by declaring “Every inch of Essequibo belongs to Guyana!”

The crowd responded with a thunderous roar, voices rising in unison. Flags fluttered like waves of determination across the sea of faces—young and old.

The government has rallied support all across the country in the face of Venezuela’s plan to conduct elections today for a governor of Essequibo.

President Ali reminded all present – and the world beyond – that Guyana’s rich tapestry covers 83,000 square miles, and Essequibo will forever remain part of its identity. He asserted that no foreign power, no illegal acts, no attempts to divide or undermine, could ever weaken the steadfastness of the Guyanese people.

The President noted the increased activity by Venezuela that has caused the nation to be on high alert and several of these actions are in blatant breach of the peace, international rule, international order, and what the Geneva Agreement stands for. He mentioned that the Venezuelan National Assembly had passed a resolution – illegally – on September 21, 2023, calling for a referendum regarding its enforcement of Venezuela’s unlawful claim to Guyana’s Essequibo region. The Government of Guyana then responded by immediately condemning the passing of the resolution as illegal since it was in violation of the Geneva Agreement and was inconsistent with the United Nations Secretary-General’s decision to submit the question of the validity of the international boundary to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for adjudication.

Ali stated that the decision to conduct the referendum also drew condemnation from the Organization of American States, the Commonwealth, and the Caribbean Community, and that every peace-loving nation, every law-abiding nation and every democratic nation, stands on the side of Guyana. He iterated that they all stand with Guyana, adding, “Essequibo belongs to us, our boundaries were settled, and the controversy must and will be settled at the ICJ.

“We recall that in October 2023, Venezuela published five questions to be answered by the people of Venezuela in a referendum. One of those questions sought to determine whether they agree with the creation of a State of Guyana Essequibo, the incorporation of that state into the map of Venezuela, and Venezuela’s historical position of not recognising the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice as a means of settlement of the controversy.”

The Government of Guyana, he said, promptly petitioned the ICJ for provisional measures, specifically requesting that Venezuela be ordered not to take any of the actions called for by the referendum, including especially, the creation of a new Venezuelan state consisting of Guyana’s Essequibo region, or granting Venezuelan citizenship or identity cards to the population, since such actions would amount to an unlawful annexation of Guyana’s territory, in violation of the most fundamental principles of international law enshrined in the UN Charter.

The President went on to explain that the oral arguments of Guyana and Venezuela were presented to the Court on November 14 and 15, respectively. On December 1, the ICJ unanimously issued an order stating that, 1) pending a final decision in the case, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela shall refrain from taking any action which would modify the situation that currently prevails in the territory in dispute, whereby the Cooperative Republic of Guyana administers and exercises control over that area; and 2) both parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve.

However, in flagrant violation of the ICJ order, the Venezuelan National Assembly, in December 2023, announced its intention to enact legislation to formally incorporate Guyana’s Essequibo region into Venezuela.

“We reject that then, we reject that now, and we will reject that forever, because our borders were settled in the Arbitral Award of 1899 – and Essequibo belongs to Guyana.” Ali said.

“We stand here not with weapons,” the President declared, “but with unity, with dance, music, culture, and the strength of a peaceful nation. This is our weapon – our patriotism, our decency, and our unbreakable will.”

He condemned Venezuela’s illegal actions, including the 2024 bridge construction on Ankoko Island – half of which Venezuela seized from Guyana in 1966 – and the unlawful referendum that breached the Geneva Agreement. Yet, in the face of these provocations, President Ali reaffirmed that Guyana pursues justice through peaceful means, having brought the controversy to the International Court of Justice, the rightful arena for resolving such conflicts.

“Every law-abiding nation stands with Guyana,” he proclaimed, “The 1899 Arbitral Award is final, and the Essequibo region remains under the sovereignty of Guyana.”

Despite ongoing challenges, Guyana’s commitment to peace remains unwavering. Regional leaders have pledged restraint, and while Venezuela’s actions risk destabilizing the peace, President Ali emphasised the inviolability of Guyana’s sovereignty.

“You may name it what you want,” he said firmly, “but Essequibo is, and will forever remain, part of Guyana. We shall not bend. We are stronger than ever. We will bring those who break international law to justice—on their side of the border.” He stressed that the ICJ has issued provisional measures to prevent any change to the status quo.

And although Venezuela has increased military provocations, including unauthorised overflights and attacks on Guyanese patrols, Guyana continues to seek a peaceful resolution and calls on Venezuela to embrace dialogue, democracy, and mutual respect. In a heartfelt appeal, President Ali urged the Venezuelan people to join in the pursuit of peace.

The audience which included members of the diplomatic corps and cabinet ministers, was treated to a cultural showcase that included Indigenous dance by Riverside Angels, spoken word by Daniella Araujo, Song of the Republic by Edon Singh, and the stirring National Song. Other artists such as Vanita Willie, Tony Cutz & Vicadi Singh, AW Lyrical, and Brandon Hardin, added to the night’s celebration.

As the concert’s vibrant performances filled the night. From Pomeroon to Lethem, from bustling towns to quiet savannahs, one resounding truth united them all: Essequibo belongs to Guyana. And Guyana stands unshaken.