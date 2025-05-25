Blatant abuse of trade plates

Dear Editor,

I write to bring attention to a troubling and persistent issue that undermines the rule of law in Guyana—the continued use of unregistered vehicles to escort regional and international celebrities. This is a blatant disregard of legal requirements. This privilege, seemingly reserved for a select few, stands in stark contrast to the strict enforcement applied to ordinary citizens.

To further illustrate the extent of this malpractice, I reference a recent public comment that succinctly describes the lawful restrictions surrounding trade plates:

“A trade plate should only be used from 6 AM to 6 PM Monday to Friday, and on Saturdays from 6 AM to 12 PM. It is strictly intended for vehicle transfers—from the port to an auto dealer, from a dealer to a home, to a mechanical workshop, or for final registration. It must not be used for transporting persons or conducting business. However, we observe vehicles bearing trade plates being driven for months or years before finally being registered, often by auto dealers who exploit the loophole. In Guyana, it seems that having wealth and connections allows one to disregard the law entirely.”

This systemic disregard for vehicle registration laws is more than just a technical oversight—it is a symbol of entrenched privilege, where enforcement appears selective and immunity is granted to the well-connected. Such blatant lawlessness would never be tolerated among the average citizen, who faces harsh penalties for even minor infractions.

I urge the relevant authorities, including the Guyana Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Home Affairs, to enforce regulations equitably and hold all violators accountable. The continued failure to address this issue erodes public trust and reinforces the perception that laws only apply to those without influence.

Guyana must move beyond a culture of selective enforcement and ensure that all individuals—regardless of status—comply with the nation’s legal framework.

I call upon fellow citizens to demand transparency and fairness in governance, for lawlessness thrives where silence prevails.

Sincerely,

Hemraj Vishaul Kissoon