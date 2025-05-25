Day to day drivers may have better ideas than bureaucrats on traffic woes

Dear Editor,

With reference to your editorial “Every road a gauntlet” (May 24)! Indeed many new roads are challenging to navigate. There are issues that need to be addressed. The government should pay heed to the editorial as well as comments from the public. Too many accidents occur on our roads. On a per capita basis, Guyana probably has higher fatalities than many developed countries. It does not hurt to study, consider, and or implement ideas of the public and the media on road construction. Bureaucrats don’t know everything. Road users have practical experience. They will be great advisors.

The government means well and rightly has been expanding and creating new infrastructure. Government must be commended for recognizing the importance of roadways for development. And it has expedited construction of new roadways as well as expanded and or resurfaced old ones. This government has built more roads than any in the history of the country.

Unfortunately, as you noted, some of the roads are not up to standard. They are bad. Some fall apart. And apparently not much thinking has gone into the planning and construction of the new roads and highways. So bottlenecks are developed. Long delays result. Signs are not very clear. Road encumbers are not clearly identified. Red lights and ambers are missing warning of dangers resulting in accidents, some fatal. Drivers experience challenges to navigate the roads. Many accidents occur and lives are lost in addition to injuries.

There are also issues with poor construction. Several roads have caved in and or have huge potholes. The sides of many are falling apart. Civil engineers should be consulted on how to avoid these problems.

Also, Government should commission a team of experienced road builders and drivers and civil engineers to study the issues and challenges of recently constructed roads, the gauntlets that you described, on how to improve safety and construction. Ordinary day to day drivers may have better ideas than Ministers and bureaucrats on how to avoid or reduce gauntlets.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram