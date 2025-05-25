Gov’t seems to be all about maintaining itself in power

Dear Editor,

It seems as if we in Guyana are being ruled with real hypocrisy when one of the main leaders in our government continues to ask our citizens to work towards unity among us, while at the same time continually criticising the Opposition, sometimes with what he considers they are only acting for their own benefit at the upcoming national elections.

The government, in the present situation when our country is endowed with innumerable riches, is perceived to be mostly utilising this to maintain itself in power. We can see no evidence of our leaders making a genuine effort to get the other members in Parliament to participate in any way in decision-making of the means to keep our nation united, peaceful and progressive.

I can only ask my fellow citizens to do their part in getting us united in this struggle towards unity by also voicing their concerns in this seeming dictatorship.

Sincerely yours,

Roy Paul