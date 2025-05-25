Dear Editor,
Good day. I am complimenting you and any of your assistants on yesterday’s Editorial. It is no longer a pleasure to leave one’s home, only when it is necessary to visit one’s relatives or friends. How sad! The traffic, garbage and foul language combined with the bastardization of English language as it is known, leaves us with a deprivation of our human rights and bereft of a quality of life. Unfortunately, we also don’t have any good leaders and your Editorial, like so many before, are not regarded by those assigned to seriously address any public outcries.
Regards,
Conrad Barrow