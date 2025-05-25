Potential for sustainable growth in tourism sector truly limitless

Dear Editor,

As a tourism writer and communications expert who has lived abroad for over twenty years, I am proud to return to my homeland of Guyana and witness how the “land of many waters and timber” continues to stand its ground with pride and promise.

Guyana boasts remarkable attractions that reflect its rich natural and cultural heritage. St. George’s Cathedral, the tallest wooden structure of its kind still standing today, is a beacon of architectural and religious tourism. Similarly, Kaieteur Falls, the world’s tallest single-drop waterfall, remains a captivating destination for both locals and international visitors.

According to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, adopted in 1972, the protection and promotion of cultural and natural sites of outstanding value is a global priority. As a UNESCO member since 1967, Guyana holds significant potential for developing its heritage tourism sector. Our country’s natural resources can now be viewed through a new lens of appreciation and global relevance.

The Protected Areas Commission notes that Guyana’s Biosphere Reserves and the National Protected Areas System (NPAS) have been in development for over 80 years. This longstanding commitment positions Guyana as a rising player on the world stage of heritage travel. Diaspora tourists and those with ancestral ties to Guyana can take pride in reconnecting with the nation’s rich offerings.

Moreover, many of our Indigenous Amerindian communities are uniquely poised to benefit from tourism-related employment, drawing on their deep cultural knowledge and traditional lifestyles. With thoughtfully integrated programmes and inclusive planning, the potential for sustainable growth in this sector is truly limitless.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst