Jackman dedicates historic AMBC Gold to Guyana on Independence Anniversary

Abiola Jackman has etched her name into Guyana’s sporting history by capturing the nation’s first-ever gold medal at the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championships. Her landmark victory in the Women’s 81kg division came just days before Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary, to which she has dedicated her triumph.

Jackman’s win is not only a personal milestone but also a national one, making her the first Guyanese boxer, male or female, to claim gold at the prestigious tournament.

Her dominating performance in Thursday night’s final in Guayaquil saw her convincingly outpoint Ecuador’s Daniela Espana to secure a unanimous decision.