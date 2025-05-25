Making waves for Guyana: Raekwon Noel’s rise in the pool

In the crisp air of Medellin, Colombia, a little over a week ago, at the inaugural Pan Am Aquatics Championships, Guyana’s Raekwon Noel carved his name into history. Not once, but four times over, the 19-year-old swimmer surged to gold, in the 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 100m backstroke, and 400m freestyle, shattering national records in every event. But for Noel, whose journey began in a small pool back home at the age of four, this triumph was about more than medals. It was a story of grit, identity, and the quiet discipline he put in behind the scenes.

Noel’s introduction to swimming was not born out of competition, but curiosity. In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport, he recalled; “I started swimming at the age of 4 just recreationally because my uncle did it. I used to be at his practices a lot and wanted to try it.” That initial interest soon turned into a passion, and by seven, he was competing, a decision that would ultimately shape the course of his life.

Like many young athletes, Noel looked beyond his borders for inspiration. Quizzed about a role model, he said “Michael Phelps, for sure”.