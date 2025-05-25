Marian Academy wins Georgetown title; Bush Lot retains Region #5 crown

Blue Water U-15 Girl’s Football
Marian Academy won the Georgetown divisional title while Bush Lot retained the Region #5 crown when the Blue Water Shipping Girl’s U-15 Football Championship continued.
In the Georgetown zone, which was staged at the National Training Centre in Providence, Marian Academy secured the title after finishing with a perfect 6-0 record.
Entering yesterday with an initial 3-0 record, Marian Academy bested Lodge 8-0 in their first match. Kaleigh Todd tallied a helmet trick while Skylar DeNobrega bagged a double. Adding one goal apiece were Ella Fernandes and Ashley Walton.