2025 promises to be a striking year in theatre

2024 was a less remarkable year in theatre than 2023, which was much busier and more memorable in a period when Guyana is witnessing a decline in dramatic plays publicly performed. Judging from only the first four months, 2025 promises to be more striking.

So far this year, between January and April, there were four major productions in the theatre, including three plays. Four secondary schools performed their CXC practical exams open to a public audience. And, for good measure, two other plays are currently in rehearsal, so that six major theatre productions will have been performed by the end of the first half of the year.

This is a comparatively active period because there has been a slow down in the theatre in Guyana in the past decade. The onset of COVID, of course, included a total shutdown, but even after a slow restart in 2022, and some outstanding developments in 2023, the frequency of productions has not quite recovered to the levels before 2020.