Akiba Rubinstein’s finest game

This week’s top ten game was played in 1907 between Polish duo Akiba Rubinstein and Georg Rotlewi. Rubinstein was arguably the strongest chess player never to have become world champion. This game is considered to be his finest and is included in the ten greatest chess games ever played.

I have included scholarly notes by super-grandmasters Carl Schlechter and Dr Savielly Tartakower who commented on the game.

White: Georg Rotlewi

Black: Akiba Rubinstein

Event: 1907 5th All-Russian Masters,

Lodz, Poland, December 26

Type of Game: Tarrasch Defence.

1.d4 Notes by Carl Schlechter and Dr Savielly Tartakower.

1…d5 2. Nf3 e6 3. e3 c5 4. c4 Nc6 5. Nc3 Nf6 6. dxc5 Tartakower: Less consistent than 6. a3 or 6. Bd3, maintain-ing as long as possible the tension in the centre.

6…Bxc5 7. a3 a6 8. b4 Bd6 9. Bb2 O-O 10. Qd2? Schlechter: A very bad place for the queen. The best continuation is 10. cxd5 exd5 11. Be2, followed by O-O. *** Tartakower: Loss of time. The queen will soon have to seek a better square (14. Qe2). The most useful move is 10. Qc2. 10…Qe7! Schlechter: A fine sacrifice of a pawn. If 11. cxd5 exd5 12. Nxd5? Nxd5 13. Qxd5 Rd8! and Black has a strong attack. 11. Bd3 Schlechter: Better was 11. cxd5 exd5 12. Be2. 11…dxc4 12. Bxc4 b5 13. Bd3 Rd8 14. Qe2 Bb7 15. O-O Ne5! Schlechter: Introduced by Marshall and Schlechter in a similar position with opposite colours, but here with the extra move Rd8. 16. Nxe5 Bxe5 Tartakower: Threaten-ing to win a pawn by 17…Bxh2+ 18. Kxh2 Qd6+. White’s next move provides against this, but loosens the kingside defences. 17. f4 Bc7 18. e4 Rac8 19. e5 Bb6+ 20. Kh1 Ng4! 21. Be4 Schlechter: There is no defence; eg 21. Bxh7+ Kxh7 22. Qxg4 Rd2 etc; or 21. h3 Qh4 22. Qxg4 Qxg4 23. hxg4 Rxd3, threatening …Rh3 mate and …Rxc3; or 21. Qxg4 Rxd3 22. Ne2 Rc2 23. Bc1 g6! threatening …h5; or 21. Ne4 Qh4 22. h3 [if 22. g3 Qxh2+ 23. Qxh2 Nxh2 and wins. 22….Rxd3 23. Qxd3 Bxe4 24. Qxe4 Qg3 25. hxg4 Qh4+ mate. 21…Qh4 22. g3 Schlechter: Or 22. h3 Rxc3! 23. Bxc3 Bxe4 24. Qxg4 Qxg4 25. hxg4 Rd3 wins. *** Tartakower: The alternative 22. h3, parrying the mate, would lead to the following brilliant lines of play: 22…Rxc3! (an eliminating sacrifice, getting rid of the knight, which overprotects the bishop on e4) 23. Bxc3 (or 23. Qxg4 Rxh3+ 24. Qxh3 Qxh3+ 25. gxh3 Bxe4+ 26. Kh2 Rd2+ 27. Kg3 Rg2+ 28. Kh4 Bd8+ 29. Kh5 Bg6+ mate) 23…Bxe4+ 24. Qxg4 (if 24. Qxe4 Qg3 25. hxg4 Qh4+ mate) 24…Qxg4 25. hxg4 Rd3 with the double threat of 26…Rh3+ mate and 26….Rxc3, and Black wins. Beautiful as are these variations, the continuation in the text is still more splendid. 22…Rxc3!! 23. gxh4Rd2!! 24. Qxd2 Bxe4+ 25. Qg2 Rh3! 0-1. White resigns.