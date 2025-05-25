City and country life both influenced Subraj Singh’s writing

Subraj Singh may have had a typical childhood in Guyana, sharing his time between the city and countryside, but the 32-year-old writer, now based in Missouri, United States, believes that these experiences helped to shape his writing today.

Growing up at Leonora, West Coast Demerara, Singh spent his school holidays with his grandparents in Georgetown. “I think this helped to give me an understanding of different aspects of the country, in terms of what it means to live in the rural areas and what it means to live in town. Those aspects can definitely be felt in some of my writing,” he shared recently in an interview with Stabroek Weekend.

He became interested in writing during his days at high school; he attended Queen’s College, and his English B classes focused on Caribbean as well as Western literature. “This was when I realised that it was possible for people in the Caribbean to publish books,” he reflected, describing his work as being primarily postcolonial.