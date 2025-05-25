Designing women talk crafting, indigenous culture and making a living

The love of designing and making craft while preserving their cultural way of life have led indigenous crafts-women Natasha David, originally of Imbotero, Mabaruma, Region One; Janet Patterson of Santa/Aratak in the Kamuni Creek, Region Three and Sherika Ambrose of St Ignatius Village, Lethem in Region Nine into profitable entrepreneurship. They create unique products using indigenous materials and specialising in different art forms.

Janet Patterson

Patterson, 68, and her daughters Maylene Hinds and Shereen Singh are the owners of Unique Amerindian Handicrafts which was established over 25 years ago. They are all skilled craftswomen specialising in tibisiri craft.

The ite palm is found in swampy savannah areas of the country. Apart from the tibisiri which is extracted from its shoot, the ite palm itself is used to thatch roofs of homes in parts of the Rupununi and the fruit, which is edible, makes a refreshing beverage.