President Trump’s engagement with the UN System and the IMF /World Bank

Introduction

This week’s column addresses the third of three tasks, which I had identified last week as a logical prerequisite for validating a proposition that I had also advanced last week. The proposition is, Guyana’s much vaunted standing in the international community is that of a well performing emerging petrostate, which is now in great peril. Why has this become the case.

Simply put, the answer resides in the proposition that I had introduced last week, which is that President Trump’s trade war-led programmes and policies, if moderately successful, will significantly elevate the systemic cum existential risks, which Guyana will have to contend with, going forward. Two of these three tasks were dealt with last week; namely 1] specifying the notion of systemic cum existential risk as I view it, and 2] elaborating on the notion of the exemplary standing, which Guyana presently holds within the international community.