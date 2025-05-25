The unique role of Court of Appeal judges

On 20th May 2025, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) recommended seven appointees for Justices of Appeal in Guyana’s Court of Appeal (CoA).

Five nominees — Justices Navindra Singh, Jo-Ann Barlow, Nareshwar Harnanan, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, and Attorney-at-Law Kim Kyte-Thomas — were sworn in by President Irfaan Ali on 21st May 2025, and the other two — Justice Damone Younge and Senior Counsel Rafiq Khan — are to be sworn in later.

These appointments, coupled with a second courtroom facility for the CoA, are poised to transform the administration of justice in Guyana by reducing backlogs, among other things. This is especially since nine new magistrates were appointed in 2024, thereby increasing the number of cases, especially criminal cases, entering the justice system. Ten new High Court judges were also sworn in in 2024, bringing the total number of High Court judges to 22. However, with five of the new CoA judges being previous High Court judges, the JSC may decide to fill those vacancies.

For some time, Guyana’s CoA has been functioning with three judges. It should be noted that Guyana’s Chief Justice (currently Justice Roxane George) is also an appeal judge (see Article 124 of the Constitution of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Cap 1:01, Laws of Guyana); however, she seldom hears appeal cases owing to her duties in the High Court.

As such, Justices of Appeal Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Dawn Gregory, and Rishi Persaud (with Justice of Appeal Arif Bulkan acting briefly in 2018) have been the only ones continuously hearing appeal cases. Additionally, Guyana’s CoA had only one courtroom for some time.

Considering this development, today I will examine the importance of appeal judges, emphasising how they are different from magistrates and High Court judges.

Guyana’s CoA plays a crucial role in ensuring the proper administration of justice and the consistent development of the law. As the intermediate appellate court in Guyana’s judicial hierarchy, beneath only the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) in matters of final appeal, the Court of Appeal serves as a critical checkpoint for reviewing decisions from the High Court. It functions to correct errors of law or fact and clarify and refine legal principles that shape national jurisprudence.

The role of a judge in the CoA is fundamentally distinct from that of a magistrate or a High Court judge. Magistrates are judicial officers who preside over summary courts and deal with less serious criminal matters, preliminary inquiries, and civil cases of limited jurisdiction. Their decisions are typically fact-focused and often act without the assistance of legal arguments as refined as those presented in higher courts.

High Court judges, in contrast, handle more complex civil and criminal matters, including trials by jury, constitutional claims, and judicial review. Their work primarily concerns establishing facts, interpreting the law, and applying it to the cases before them. They are the triers of fact in non-jury matters and often engage with witness testimony, evidentiary rulings, and the overall conduct of trial proceedings.

Appeal judges, however, do not retry cases. Instead, they review the record of what occurred in the lower court to determine whether the law was applied correctly or whether any legal or procedural errors warrant reversal or modification of a decision. Their focus is analytical and precedent-based. Unlike magistrates or High Court judges, they rarely engage with witnesses or evidence firsthand. Instead, they interpret statutes and prior case law, assess legal submissions, and issue written judgments that may become binding precedents. Their decisions often influence future conduct by lower courts and shape the contours of Guyana’s legal system.

Thus, the work of an appellate judge demands a broader legal lens, strong reasoning, and a focus on legal coherence rather than fact-finding — a role that is both intellectually demanding and foundational to the rule of law in Guyana.