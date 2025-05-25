Celebrating 25 years of “Billy Elliot” and its boyish tenacity

The British coming-of-age story has endured for centuries — from page to the stage to the screen. “Billy Elliot”, one of the century’s best variations on the form, and the film debut of director Stephen Daldry, celebrates its 25th anniversary this month. The comedy drama premiered in the Director’s Fortnight category at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2000. It became a critical success, earning Daldry his first of three Oscar nominations for Best Director.

The memory of “Billy Elliot” might endure as more simplistic than the complexity of the actual film. The tale of a young boy (Jamie Bell as Billy) in a north-east English town on his quest to be a dancer seems, on the surface, like an idealistic coming-of-age story. But, the actual marrow of the film, written by Lee Hall is much more rewarding than that logline. The simple charms of “Billy Elliot” are humbler than Daldry’s future work, which moved from literary drama to World War II dramas to September 11. His elegiac “The Hours” still emerges as his most confident and impressive work on film but decades after its release, the childhood focus of “Billy Elliot” resonates in a cinematic landscape that has, perhaps, struggled to consider childhood with the clear-eyed warmth and the sharp tenacity of this generous film.

Place is essential to this world. A layer of unease marks the undertone of “Billy Elliot” and its relationship with its setting. It is 1984 in the fictional town of Everington in Durham County; it is a mining town in the middle of the miners’ strike. The men of the town desolately amble to and from work. Policemen in riot gear are situated all along the streets, a harbinger of a tension that never lets up. The policemen have become so endemic to the aesthetic of the town that when Billy and his friend Debbie walk home from school, they make music with a stick against the police shields. There is a latent tension bursting to explode here. The children have learned to live with it.

It is this sense of children caught up in mature dynamics that establishes much of the early bits of “Billy Elliot”. Billy’s brother and his widowed father are both miners on strike. While they work, Billy tends to his maternal grandmother, who is struggling with Alzheimer’s disease, and intermittently muses about her own dreams of becoming a dancer in her youth. During boxing classes at the gym, which Billy’s father insists he attend, Billy is intrigued by the ballet class temporarily using the premises. He is taken by the movement and slips away from boxing to find his rhythm. Soon, he catches the eye of the dance teacher Ms Wilkinson (an excellent Julie Walters) and Billy’s dreams soon begin to extend beyond those of his family.

That Billy and his friends have learned to live with the adult reality of the world is integral. That Billy is aware of his poorness, and how that affects his dream is integral. Debbie, Mrs Wilkinson’s daughter, maturely talks of her parents’ domestic lives. Michael, Billy’s friend, grapples with his budding homosexuality and Billy meets the moment with a sensitivity that belies his age. Hall’s screenplay is responsible for a lot of the sharp characterisations in these early sections. Daldry’s sensitive direction is an essential complement, though. Naturally, a film about a young boy hoping to become a dancer has masculinity baked into its thesis and what’s most impressive about Daldry’s approach to direction here is the way the mood and tone of “Billy Elliot” seems to be sustained by the boy’s own agitated sense of growing up. “Billy Elliot” is warm, but never precious. Instead, it develops with a sharp sense of tenacity that mirrors Billy’s own dogged pursuit of his dreams.

There might be something to be said, for example, about the film’s coyness with Billy’s sexuality and yet the coyness feels right for this family in this town in this period. So much that Billy wins over his dad to his dancing not because he proves that dancing is not just for sissies (as his father insists) but just because he proves that dancing is for Billy. Swear words roll off the tongue of each character, even the children. It considers these characters with kindness, but never with condescension. When Billy and Mrs Wilkinson have an almost tearful goodbye near the film’s end, her realistic word kills any sentimentality. This is not that kind of film.

Even with its focus on the boy at the centre, “Billy Elliot” also lingers for its generous perspective on a complicated period in English history. Billy’s quest for dancing glory is the film’s fulcrum, but Daldry and Hall are thoughtful in providing a taut and complex look into the struggling miners on the periphery. Gary Lewis, as Billy’s father, finds genuine pathos in the role of a father struggling to understand his son and even the film’s most emotionally climactic moment seems saved for him in a scene where he struggles with his responsibility to his co-workers and to his son. It is he that delivers the line that might as well be the film’s working thesis, “Let’s give the boy a f—ing chance!”

And the film does.

Daldry, who has worked consistently in the theatre since the nineties, has been defined by his excellent ability to direct performers, especially children. His adeptness as a director feels central to the brilliance of Bell’s debut performance. Bell has had a solid career since (most notably in “Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool” and “All of Us Strangers”) but even he has not been able to top the mercurial force that is his “Billy Elliot”. Part of his excellence is that the film tremendously considers the young Billy Elliot with all the complexity and incisiveness of an adult protagonist. Even Billy’s ultimate audition for the Royal Ballet School unfolds with a kind of hostile nervous energy that feels so right for this boy. Within Bell’s expressive face, his tightly coiled body and his explosive dancing which feels both raw and rhythmic, “Billy Elliot” emerges as a sharp, tough and tender coming-of-age story. It is one to be remembered and celebrated.

Billy Elliot is available for purchase or rent on Amazon Video and other online platforms