My Guyanese food

Listen to this:

I cannot be defined by a single dish. Why? Because I am Guyanese. Proudly so. The food of my homeland cannot fit on a single plate because it embodies a multitude of influences, histories, and values. As we get ready to celebrate 59 years of Independence, I share with you some musings on the food we all love. How we use it to identify ourselves and to communicate.

Fusion of cultures

Guyanese food is a harmonious blend of African, Indian, Indigenous, Chinese and European influences. Through the journey of our history, each has left its mark, contributing to the unique flavours, ingredients, and cooking techniques. I smile every time I go to the market (here in Barbados) and hear people asking for Guyanese thyme (Portuguese oregano) or Guyanese celery (Chinese celery). We claim it. We own it. The food we cook and eat mirrors our multiculturalism. We are diverse and we are one.