We can take real freedom for granted sometimes. For my second time in Martinique, it was all I could think about. Martinique is a French overseas territory/department of France. Even typing that out felt strange because how is one to internalize a western country still having territory (a fancy word in my opinion for colony) miles away from the mainland that acquired it through brutal violence.

This time was different from my first time, particularly so because that island had seen a wave of violent protests in September of 2024 that resulted in riot police being sent from France. That was the first intervention from the mainland since 1959. Though things have quietened, the discontentment could still be felt. Seeing a 90 percent majority of white officers police a predominately black and brown population, felt like I was locked in the past we all read about. I observed market spaces filled with white women selling island souvenirs filled with faces of Martiniquan women, the majority of which come from China, meaning that this was more about money than actual preservation of artistic value from locals and input from them that respected their autonomy. That was probably the most freakishly disgusting visual which made me feel a profound sense of sadness.