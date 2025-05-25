US-based Guyanese Jennifer Rampersaud overcame abuse and other challenges to write her own success story

US-based Guyanese Jennifer Rampersaud is a radio host, wealth builder, author, contractor, realtor, chaplain, minister, Christian counsellor, and a self-made millionaire, who says part of her mission in life is to be the voice of abused women and children, teach financial literacy, bring awareness to mental health, and show people that they have a voice and their voice matters.

To this end, Rampersaud recently returned to Guyana after decades years away during which time she prayed for the country and revealed that she wanted to start a mission here.

Rampersaud, 48, spent five days in Guyana under the mission, ‘Hope is Rising’.