Zalika Mandisa Samuels in Telangana, India for the Miss World Pageant this Saturday

Guyana’s Miss World participant Zalika Mandisa Samuels is currently gearing up for the global competition on May 31, in Telangana, India, acknowledging that as she steps on to the Miss World stage, she is carrying the “hopes, dreams, and vibrant spirit” of her nation with her.

“Representing Guyana is not just an honour — it’s a calling to serve, to shine, and to show the world the strength and beauty of our people,” she expressed in a post on her Facebook page. “Self-growth is a journey, not a race — every step forward, no matter how small, is progress. Celebrate your progress, learn from your setbacks, and trust that becoming the best version of yourself is already a powerful success. Keep rising — you are evolving into someone even stronger, wiser, and more radiant.

“Telangana is such a beautiful place steeped in living history — rich in tradition, language, and artistry. This journey reveals how deeply cultures can speak to each other across continents. The ties between South Asia and the Americas are vibrant, unexpected, and real,” Samuels shared.