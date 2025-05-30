Three remanded over terrorist acts and larceny granted bail

Three defendants, Sherwin Nelson, 20, labourer; Desafio Harvey, 20,

ex-soldier; and Jamal Small, 35, fish vendor, reappeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty on Wednesday and were granted bail.

Small was charged with committing a terrorist act and breaking and entering with larceny. Nelson and Harvey were charged with committing a terrorist act. All three had been remanded.

The attorney-at-law representing Harvey and Nelson made a bail application for the duo requesting that they be placed on reasonable bail.

When questioned Small stated that he was 35 years old and works as a fish vendor. He added that he had never been charged nor arrested prior and this was his first appearance at court or jail.

Magistrate McGusty placed Small on $450,000 bail, while Nelson and Harvey were placed on $250,000 bail each.

The matter was adjourned to June 4.