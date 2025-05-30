Re-phrase “Essequibo belongs to Guyana” as this suggests doubts about the ownership of Essequibo

Dear Editor,

I thank the writers, Dr. Terrence Blackman and Dr. Andre Brandli for their most academic exposition in yesterday’s SN, especially the part below-stated: “Venezuela participated in the 1899 arbitration and accepted its outcome at the time. The notion of a “secret deal” between Russia and Britain was introduced decades later in a posthumously published memorandum by Venezuelan lawyer Severo Mallet-Prevost. Historians have widely debated the document’s credibility, but it does not invalidate the arbitral award, which remains the legal basis for Guyana’s internationally recognized border with Venezuela.” The above statement is the least known fact surrounding the history and legality of the border issue between Guyana and Venezuela. Note: I am not using the word, “controversy”. In the mindset of the Guyanese, there is no currently existent controversy. That was settled long ago. What we have is sheer bullying or what we Guyanese call, “eye-pass”. This above stated knowledge should be drummed and crammed into the psyche of every single person in Guyana.

It should be broadcasted and propagandized over the airwaves and all media (especially in Venezuela) for the world to see. (Get busy Mr. Todd, Ms. Harper and Mr. Van West Charles). Secondly: it is disgustingly mediocre and arguably erroneous to broadcast all over Guyana that, “Essequibo belongs to Guyana”. This suggests that there were obvious doubts within Guyana and the world that the ownership of Essequibo was ever in question. Indeed, there is not, nor was there ever any such doubt. Indeed, Essequibo is intrinsically part of Guyana very much as my head is part of my body, and the population should not have to be educated about the intrinsic physical composition of Guyana any more than they should be told about the physiological composition that my head and hands as intrinsic parts of my body. The statement is therefore completely redundant, and perhaps stupid to declare that Essequibo belongs to Guyana.

The statement incubates doubt in the mind of, I would say, 99.99 percent of Guyanese (and the world) concerning the status of Essequibo, especially those who do not know the information stated/quoted in the first paragraph above. Come on Guyana, let’s get academically nationalistic and involved. Indeed, all are.

Sincerely,

Gokarran Sukhdeo