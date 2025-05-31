APNU-WPA coalition confident it can win free, fair election

The A Partnership for National Unity/Working People’s Alliance (APNU/WPA) Coalition has expressed confidence that it can be victorious in the upcoming elections due to take place on September 1st despite its view the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot be depended on to deliver free and fair elections.

In a release yesterday, the APNU/WPA Coalition noted that it has been preparing for the General and Regional Elections (GRE) 2025 and stated its belief that it will win a “free, fair and transparent” election. “We are aware that GECOM is a compromised institution that is not intent on delivering free and fair elections and we are preparing to confront the illegalities. GECOM must know we share the views of our Commissioners and that GECOM’s failure to deliver free and fair elections has serious negative consequences. We recommend that good sense prevail.”

With its main component being the PNCR, the new coalition was announced following the announcement of the election date and the collapse of coalition talks between APNU and the Alliance For Change.

The Coalition made it clear that in no way must its decision be taken as an indication of its comfort or concurrence with GECOM’s “mis-management” of the election process, and holds the view that the commission continues to fail to live up to its constitutional mandate of delivering an election of the highest standard of fairness and integrity and which can win the confidence of the Guyanese citizenry. “GECOM will be responsible if the people of Guyana lose confidence in the elections.”

As such, the Coalition denounced the “unilateral, illegitimate, and reckless manner” in which the GECOM Chair (Justice Ret’d Claudette Singh) communicated with the President regarding the setting of an election date without involving the six commissioners and questioned, “Is there any iota of decency and principle left in the GECOM Chairwoman?” adding that the country must hold her directly responsible for GECOM’s failures.

According to the release, the decision to participate did not ignore the fact that, over the years, GECOM has refused to meet the Opposition’s demands for a clean voters list and the use of fingerprint biometrics at the place of poll, which it opined leaves the upcoming elections highly vulnerable to manipulation and fraud. It posited that the safeguards that ensure integrity can be readily breached, as seen during the registration process where persons can register without adequate proof of identity, country of birth, and address.

In explaining what informed its decision, the Coalition first acknowledged that if it boycotts the elections it would allow the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) to gain control of all the national and regional political space in the country which it feels would result in “disastrous and irreversible” damage to Guyana and its citizens.

Secondly, it sees it as irresponsible to deny Guyanese the opportunity to express their support for the APNU/WPA coalition and their rejection of the PPP government through their votes. It is convinced that the vast majority of Guyanese are determined to get rid of the PPP/C government and as such, must afford them the option to do so by putting the coalition on the ballot.

Thirdly, although the APNU/WPA Coalition is confident it can win a free and fair General and Regional Elections in Guyana, it assured that it does not underestimate the enormous challenge of thwarting the PPP/C from exploiting the various flaws in the electoral system to its advantage. To this end, it committed to expending all efforts to reduce these risks.

“We call on all fair-minded Guyanese to likewise be alert and stand guard to protect the integrity of the elections by publicly exposing and reporting on acts of fraud … We believe that the will of the Guyanese people will prevail, one way or another, in removing the PPP from office”, it said.