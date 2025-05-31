Nomination Day is July 14

-GECOM approves workplan for Elections 2025

GECOM announced in a release yesterday that following its statutory meeting on Thursday, May 29, it has approved the workplan prepared by Chief Election Officer, Vishnu Persaud for the conduct of General and Regional Elections (GRE) on September 1 and Nomination Day will be July 14.

As such the GECOM Secretariat is authorised to proceed with the implementation of the tasks delineated in the workplan to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner, it explained.

The release advised that in keeping with statutory provisions, political parties desirous of contesting the upcoming elections will be required to submit their respective Lists of Candidates on July 14 – Nomination Day.