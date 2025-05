A 29-year-old man from Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, who shot at a Police rank in his bid to escape after allegedly robbing a Venezuelan national at gunpoint has been arrested.

The suspect reportedly robbed the Venezuelan man, Ronaldo (only name given) of an undisclosed sum of cash, at about 10:15 am at Farm, East Bank Demerara.

The suspect was at the time driving a motorcar (PAG 5216) and was armed with a handgun, the police said in a release.