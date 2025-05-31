Some 200 recruits graduate from Guyana Police Force Academy

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) received a boost to its numbers with the graduation of nearly 200 new recruits from Georgetown, Essequibo, and Berbice, a GPF release announced yesterday.

At a ceremony held at the Officers’ Training Centre, Eve Leary, Georgetown, yesterday, Inspector McAlmont delivered a comprehensive report on the rigorous five-month training programme that the new recruits underwent, which included work studies at various police stations, courses in anger management, human rights, communication skills, community projects, basic first aid, and investigative techniques, calling it, “An investment in knowledge.”

The keynote address was delivered by Traffic Chief, Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh who reminded the graduates about their potential, and urged them to embrace their responsibilities and to work collaboratively as a team. “You are the beacon of hope for internal security and law enforcement… Do not isolate yourself from the team; the team is what matters.”