US citizen has wine damage charge dismissed after reimbursement

Lindon Henry, 32, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Annette Singh and had a wine damage charge dismissed after reimbursing DDL.

The charge alleged that on Sunday 25th of May, 2025 at Kingston, Georgetown, Henry unlawfully and maliciously damaged a quantity of wines valued $233,000, property of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL).

Henry’s defence attorney stated that he had no previous convictions or pending matters and was not a flight risk. His attorney stated that her client resides at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara currently and lives at Madison Street apartment 2A Brooklyn New York. She added that contact was made with DDL to reimburse them.

A DDL employee, Mark Fraser, who represented DDL came before the court to receive the funds however Magistrate Singh stated that someone in a managerial position who is authorized should be contacted to handle the matter.

Safraz Ali, a manager of DDL came before the court and gave the greenlight for Fraser to receive the funds on behalf of DDL.

Henry’s attorney handed over the money to Fraser and Magistrate Singh dismissed the matter.