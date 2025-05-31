Lady Jags caged 0-8 by USA in CONCACAF U-20 Championship

The Lady Jaguars hope of qualifying for the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup suffered a setback as they incurred a crushing 0-8 loss to powerhouse and seven-time winner USA yesterday in their opening match of the CONCACAF Championship.

The Group A contest was effectively over at the halftime interval at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto as the Americans raced to an insurmountable 6-0 advantage. Guyana’s starting XI, which featured no locally based players, comprised Kymora Chung, Sarah DaSilva, Heike Clarke, Naomi Benjamin, Anaya Joseph, Jaida Tucker, Jayda Schoburgh, Liyah Menilek, Alexis Bailey, Myanne Fernandes, and Se-Hanna Mars.

According to the statistics provided by CONCACAF, Guyana failed to record any shots in the first half compared to their opponent’s 19. Guyana also only completed 75 passes to the USA’s 339. This translated to a mere 18.5% possession for the Lady Jaguars.